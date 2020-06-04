Texas HHSC to provide food benefits for month of June

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide approximately $177 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of June in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott made the announcement on Thursday.
The HHSC has received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on the size of their family income.
“As we continue the process of safely and strategically opening Texas for business, we are committed to ensuring families across the state have access to nutritious food,” Gov. Abbott said. “This extension of emergency benefits will help Texans in need provide for their families while our state continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
More than 900,000 SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by June 12. The emergency June allocations are in addition to the $414.7 million in benefits previously provided in April and May.
