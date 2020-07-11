Texas Medical Association lists going to a bar or sports stadium as very risky
In an effort to better educate the public on the gambles of partaking in various activities, The Texas Medical Association (TMA) has published information that rates a large number of things that are included in the routines of many people.

The events are assigned a number between 10 (most risky) and 1 (least riskiest) to reflect the level of jeopardy that is associated with each, as it relates to contracting coronavirus (COVID-19).

The study indicated that going to a bar, attending a religious service with 500+ worshipers, going to a sports stadium, or attending a musical concert as the activities with the greatest amount of risk.

On the other end of the scale, opening the mail rated a 1, while picking up restaurant take out, pumping gasoline, playing tennis and going camping all came in at 2 — all relatively safe choices.

Rated at level 3 (moderate-low level of risk) was grocery shopping, going for a walk, run or bicycle ride with others, and playing golf.

In the middle of the scale was having a meal at someone's house, attending a backyard barbeque, going to a beach and shopping at a mall. Each of these activities scored a 5 (moderate risk) on the scale.

The various events were ranked by a panel of physicians from the TMA COVID-19 Task Force and the TMA Committee on Infectious Disease.

