Texas teachers, child care workers and bus drivers can now receive COVID-19 vaccinations

At the direction of President Joe Bidan, states have been give approval to start administering COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers, child care workers and bus drivers.
In Texas, in addition to those people who are in category 1A and 1B, teachers (pre-primary, primary, secondary, Head Start and Early Head Start staff), bus drivers, those who work for licensed child care providers, including support staff and licensed child care providers, are now eligible to receive the shots.
“All vaccine providers in Texas should immediately include this personnel in vaccination administration and outreach to ensure they are able to be immunized," the Texas state health department said in a statement.
In Cherokee County, vaccinations have been taking place at Brookshire Brothers pharmacies in Jacksonville, Rusk and Alto, Cherokee County Health District and at Walmart in Jacksonville.
Appointments must be made in advance to receive a vaccination at all of the aforementioned locations. Walk-ins are not accepted.
