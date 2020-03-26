Texas to restrict movements of those flying in from NY, NJ, Conn. and New Orleans

AUSTIN — Those flying into to Texas from the coronavirus (COVID-19) hotspots of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Orleans will face formidable restrictions upon their arrival in the state.
Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order for travelers who fly into Texas airports from the aforementioned areas.
Anyone arriving from those locations must self quarantine for 14 days, or for the length of their visit, whichever is shorter.
Abbott decided to issue the mandate after visiting with doctors on President Donald Trump's COVID-19 team.
The executive order will be enforced by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Travelers coming into Texas airports will be given documents that they will have to fill out that indicates their quarantine location.
DPS troopers will visit travelers' designated quarantine locations to check to see if they are complying with the governor's executive order. Those from the three states and New Orleans will only be able to have visits from doctors or health care professionals while under quarantine.
If found in violations individuals could face a $1,000 fine and/or 180 days in jail.
