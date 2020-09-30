The latest Cherokee County COVID-19 numbers

A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: September 30, 2020 @ 3:41 pm
Jacksonville, Texas
The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Cherokee County now stands at 1,561, as of Tuesday evening.
Deaths held steady at 30.
The number of individuals that have recovered numbers 1,529.
