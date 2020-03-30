A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cherokee County, according to a release issued Monday evening by the Cherokee County Public Health Department.
The individual had traveled within the United States and county health officials are working on contacting anyone who has had close contact with the individual, the release stated.
The county's first case of COVID-19 was reported less than a week ago, with the patient identified as a Wells resident. On Saturday, a second case was reported in the county, with no other identifying information made available. That person is suffering from mild symptoms and has self-isolated, CCPHD said.
Human coronaviruses are most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, such as coughs and sneezes. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People who are at higher risk for serious complications are those with underlying health conditions and those who are over the age of 65. Health care providers and public health will remain in contact with this confirmed individual, as well as with anyone that interacted with this individual, if they believe they may be at risk of infection.
"We must continue to do everything we can to strengthen our personal health protection and social distancing practices, as well as following the instructions of federal, state and local officials," the release stated, providing a reminder of simple steps to safeguard against the virus.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Be sure to call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread.
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/ and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
