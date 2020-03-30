Travel form for those entering Texas from NY Tri-State area now online

AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Public Safety has added the required form and terms of self quarantine for those entering Texas from airports in the New York Tri-State area to its website.
The Tri-State area covers New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Passengers can now access the form from the DPS website before departing, which gives them the opportunity to complete it before disembarking the aircraft. Those who do not have a completed form will be provided one upon leaving the plane.
The form can also be used by individuals flying into Texas from the city of New Orleans.
In accordance with Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order, individuals must comply with the Mandatory Terms of Self-Quarantine. The DPS will work to ensure compliance with the order by having DPS Special Agents conduct unannounced visits at the quarantine locations listed on the forms completed by travelers.
The DPS is working with airports, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the airline industry to provide information and help ensure compliance with the orders.
For more information, or to obtain a travel form, visit www.dps.texas.gov/COVIDtravel.
