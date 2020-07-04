TROUP – The city of Troup will offer a free walk-up test collection, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library.
The city is working with Texas Health and Human Services and the Texas Military Department.
Individuals are being tested must have access to a cell phone due to results being returned by phone call, text or message.
The library is located at 102 S. Georgia St., adjacent to the local post office.
