CHEROKEE COUNTY – County health officials have confirmed an additional two COVID-19 related deaths in the county, bringing the total number to four since mid-March, according to data released by Cherokee County Public Health Department Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, figures updated by Texas Department of Health and Human Services Sunday that the mortality rate from the virus has risen to 14 locally. While a discrepancy appears, local health officials said they only report those deaths they are able to confirm.
Meanwhile, of the total 1,339 confirmed cases being reported, 1,141 are recoveries, while 194 are active cases, of which 89 are hospitalizations.
Jacksonville residents account for 46.2%, or 629 of those cases; Rusk resident account for 15% (201) cases, while the state prison facility – with 237 cases – and Rusk State Hospital – with 95 reported cases – account for 17.9 percent and 7%, respectively. Collectively, confirmed cases overall in Rusk account for 533, or 39.8 percent of the current total reported COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, the 21-30 age range continues to be the greatest impacted demographic, with 145 reported confirmed cases of the virus, while the next highest demographic is that of folks ages 41-50, at 174 confirmed cases.
