Two members of Longhorn football team test positive for COVID-19

University of Texas Austin officials have confirmed that two members of the school's football team have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) this week.
The story was first reported by Horns247sports.com.
In keeping with university policy, the families of the two individuals have been contacted and both men are self isolating.
Texas is among a handful of major colleges that have reported positive test results among returning football players.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.