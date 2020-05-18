Tyler's Caldwell Zoo back in business
The Caldwell Zoo in Tyler reopened on Monday, albeit with several changes to make the facility compliant with all state and local regulations relating to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Included in the protocols is all visitors must reserve a time slot for their visit, in order that proper social distancing can take place.

All foot traffic within the zoo complex will travel in one direction. There will also be a separate entrance and exit.

The Chukula Cafe will be open, but seating will be limited to the outdoor areas.

Visitors are advised to use credit/debit cards as opposed to cash.

