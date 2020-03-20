U.S.-Mexico border closed to tourist and recreational traffic

SAN DIEGO — Mexico and the U.S. announced plans Friday to sharply limit travel over their busy shared border as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.
President Donald Trump and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the two governments agreed to prohibit recreational and tourist travel, similar to the restrictions put in place earlier this week along the U.S. and Canadian border.
Trump said the actions with the country's North American partners “will save countless lives.”
There would be no ban on people traveling for work or other essential activities and there would be no halt to commercial traffic, Ebrard said.
