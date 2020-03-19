UIL extends suspension of all activities until further notice

AUSTIN — The  University  Interscholastic League (UIL) is extending its suspension of all UIL sanctioned activities due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Texas. All contests,  practices, rehearsals and workouts  will remain suspended  until further notice .    

 

At this time, the earliest  games and  contests may resume is  Monday , May  4th. Prior to this date, the UIL  will allow  its member schools a reasonable  acclimatization period for rehearsals and practices to occur . All decisions remain flexible and will be  consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials.  

 

We are working diligently on contingency plans to conduct state championships in each of the activities that have been suspended,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “ While the immediate future is unclear, we are committed to providing these much-desired activities to all Texas students and  will prepare for all possible outcomes , including extended school closures. ”  

 

The UIL  will continue  to  provide timely, ongoing updates and is reassessing this ever-changing situation daily.  Please continue to   check the UIL website  and social media accounts for further updates . 

 

Tags

Recommended for you