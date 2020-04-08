UIL has a plan to stage state championships if school resumes

AUSTIN — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has formulated plans to complete state championships in all its sports if classes can resume at some point.
Deputy executive director Jamey Harrison said during a video teleconference of the UIL's Medical Advisory Council that was held on Sunday morning.
Currently all UIL academic and athletic activities have been suspended until May 4 due to safety and health concerns associated with the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Harrison said that final plans will not be able to made until it can be determined if classes will able to reconvene.
Harrison added that the UIL will stay in close contact with schools, should classes resume.
All Texas school have been ordered closed by Governor Greg Abbott until April 30 and they are not slated to reopen until May 4 at the earliest.
