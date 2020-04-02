UIL medical committee to meet Sunday, COVID-19 on agenda

AUSTIN — The University Interscholastic League's Medical Advisory Committee will conduct a meeting via teleconference/videoconferencing on Sunday.
One of the topics on the agenda, is COVID-19. The group will also discuss postponing physicals for student-athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Other topics on the docket include updates and information on concussions and cardiac topics.
The meeting will be available Live on the UIL MAC Webpage and the UIL YouTube page. Please note that there is no physical location for this meeting in order to ensure safe social distancing, and it is only accessible via the live stream.
