University of Houston suspends voluntary workouts

HOISTON — The University of Houston has put the brakes on voluntary summer workouts after six players tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
“The impacted students have been placed in isolation and contract tracing procedures have been initiated following protocol,” the university said in a media release.
Workouts began on June 1 and were limited to members of the Cougar football team, in addition to members of the men's and women's basketball teams.
COVID-19 cases in the greater Houston area have continued to ramp up in the past several days.
