UPDATED 10 PM TUESDAY, AUG. 4, 2020
Cherokee County Public officials released updated numbers, with newly reported local, confirmed COVID-19 cases:
The total number of reported cases is now at 838, an increase of 27 new reported cases since late yesterday.
Of these, 606 are listed as recovered cases, with 63 hospitalizations reported Tuesday evening.
Data reflects that the number of deaths from the virus remains the same, at two losses since information began being collected shortly after the pandemic was declared in mid-March.
Jacksonville has a reported 472 confirmed cases of the virus; individuals in the 21-30 age demographic still represent the highest number of the confirmed cases overall, now at 154.
- - - -
According to the most recent figures released by Cherokee County Public Health, the county's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 811.
Recoveries number 585, there are 224 active cases, and 66 individuals have been hospitalized.
Jacksonville residents have accounted for 454 cases, followed by Rusk (136), Rusk State Hospital (51) and Bullard (48).
Those between the age of 21 and 30 have accounted for 149 (18.4%) of the total cases, with the 51-60s totaling 118 (14.5%) of the cases and the 41-50 segment containing 117 (14.4%) of the cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.