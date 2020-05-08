UPDATE:
RUSK – A free mobile test collection site set up Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Rusk drew 49 registrants, which Cherokee County Emergency Management Coordinator Sergio Servin described as “a good turn around.”
“We feel it went relatively well,” he said of the event, which organizers announced May 4.
An upcoming event is planned from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 11, at The River Church, located at 595 S. Marcus St. (U.S. Highway 69 South) in Alto. Residents can register May 10 for an appointment by either visiting txcovidtest.org or calling (512) 883-2400.
As of May 1, 172 tests for coronavirus (COVID-19) have been administered in Cherokee County, according to information supplied by the Texas Department of State Health.
Of those tested, 16 (9.3 percent) were confirmed to have the virus.
Other East Texas counties with a similar number of confirmed cases include Fannin (18), Titus (17),Van Zandt (15) and Upshur (15).
Fannin had tested 222 people, with 8.1 percent coming back positive.
In Titus County, only 38 people had been tested and the county had a 44.7 percent positive rate.
Of the 180 individuals tested in Van Zandt County, 15 (8.3 percent) were confirmed as having COVID-19.
Sixty-three tests have been administered in Upshur County, with 15 (23.8 percent) registering positive.
On Tuesday, additional testing efforts were made available to area residents in the form of a free mobile test collection set up that was held at the First Baptist Church in Rusk.
A mid-day check indicated that the participation rate was moderate.
The Texas Military Department is operating these mobile sites in partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension.
The military-administered tests are free, but an appointment is necessary. Texans can make an appointment by visiting txcovidtest.org or by calling (512) 883-2400. They will be directed to the closest mobile testing site to them.
