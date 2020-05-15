Updated at 10:05 p.m.
The Cherokee County Public Health Department is reporting additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.
In a release issued Friday evening, county officials said the total number of confirmed cases of the virus now stands at 34.
Three of those cases are travel related and 31 are thought to have been acquired by community spread.
There are 16 active cases in Cherokee County at this time. Seventeen individuals have recovered and one person has died.
