According to Cherokee County officials, a local resident has died from complications related to COVID-19.
“It is with sadness that we announce that one of Cherokee County's residents has passed away from complications relating to COVID-19,” stated a Thursday evening release from the Cherokee County Public Health Department.
The release said the person had been hospitalized and had an underlying medical condition.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones,” the release stated. “We are facing extraordinary circumstances and continue to urge everyone that this virus is real, it is deadly, and we must continue to maintain social distancing and adhere to the local, state and federal recommendations.”
According to Grace Mikhail, CCPHD emergency preparedness and disease surveillance branch manager, the case is one of seven reported confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
Meanwhile, county officials are utilizing various forms of communication to keep safety at the forefront of residents' minds during the national pandemic.
Two electronic marquees have been set up on U.S. Highway 69 – one just inside the north Jacksonville city limits, in the 5600 block of North Jackson Street, near Bacon Auto Country Inc., and the other in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street, near the Super Gallo market center.
“We tried to take areas where there would be the most traffic” for higher visibility, said County Emergency Management Coordinator Sergio Servin, who added that they are the only signs set up in the county for now.
A total of five messages flash on the signs, asking that “Cherokee County help fight COVID-19,” with reminders of how to do that. There's also a reminder to “Call 211 for information.”
“It's a great resource,” Mikhail said. “People are able to call about testing, and also information about a medical help line – there are quite a few resources available through (211), and we wanted to push that.”
According to the CCPHD, coronavirus most commonly spreads through respiratory droplets, such as coughs and sneezes. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath and may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Everyone has a way that they can contribute to slow the spread of the virus and should remember to:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed or gloved hands.
• Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
• Stay at home as much as possible
• Put distance between yourself and other people.
- Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
- Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus
• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around other people (grocery shopping, pharmacy, etc.)
• If you are in a private setting and do not have your cloth face covering, remember to cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Texas Health and Human Services has launched a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This new resource offers COVID-19-related mental health support for all Texans. People can call the Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week toll-free at (833) 986-1919.
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/ and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.