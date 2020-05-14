Updated 6:47 p.m. Thursday, May 14:
Cherokee County Case #30 is located within the City limits of Jacksonville. This is the sixth reported case in the Jacksonville City limits, and the second of two active cases in the City limits. Four cases have recovered.
- - -
Fire Chief Keith Fortner, Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Jacksonville, reports a newly confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) within the city limits of Jacksonville.
Officially referred to as “Cherokee County Case #27”, this is the fifth confirmed case in the Jacksonville city limits and is the third of three active cases in town at this time. Two individuals have recovered.
