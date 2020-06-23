UPDATED AT 6:15 PM WEDNESDAY:
Jacksonville city officials are reporting three additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within local city limits, bringing the total number of Jacksonville's reported cases to 24.
According to a release issued late Wednesday afternoon, these three are part of 14 overall active cases within city limits.
Ten cases are of recoveries from the virus, officials noted.
- - - -
CHEROKEE COUNTY – According to the latest data from the Cherokee County Public Health Department, 12 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county.
As of Tuesday evening, the current overall total is 82 cases, of which 25 are active cases, a release stated.
Twenty-five are active cases; 55 are recovered cases, with two deaths. Seventeen of the overall cases have been associated with the state facility, while 65 cases have been residents of the county.
