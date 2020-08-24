UPDATED AT 10 PM TUESDAY, AUG. 25
Twenty-four additional cases have been newly confirmed by county health officials, bringing the total number in Cherokee County to 1,377. There are:
• 1,167 recoveries
• 204 active cases, of which 92 are hospitalizations
• 5 confirmed reported deaths
- - - -
An additional confirmed COVID-19 death has been reported by Cherokee County Public Health Department, according to an updated snapshot of the virus released Monday evening, bringing the total number to five since mid-March.
That figure is part of the overall 14 reported by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, confirmed by local health officials as per their reporting policy.
As of Monday, of the total 1,353 cases, CCPHD is reporting 1,148 confirmed recoveries in Cherokee County, along with 200 active cases, of which 92 are hospitalizations.
Jacksonville’s case count remains the highest, at 625, with TDCJ reporting a confirmed 237 cases among the prison population in Rusk and 98 cases at Rusk State Hospital. There are a total of 205 confirmed cases in Rusk. The virus travels primarily by community spread: Of the cases reported in Cherokee County, 98% are through community spread, while the remaining 2% are travel-related.
The current snapshot also lists breakdown by demographic. In descending order, they are as follows:
Ages 21-30 – 201 reported cases
Ages 41-50 – 177 reported cases
Ages 51-60 – 165 reported cases
Ages 31-40 – 145 reported cases
Ages 11-20 – 136 reported cases
Ages 61-70 – 85 reported cases
Ages 0-10 – 45 reported cases
Ages 71-80 – 44 reported cases
Age 81 and older – 17 reported cases
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.