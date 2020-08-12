PALESTINE – A free walk-up testing location will be operational in Palestine on Friday and Saturday.
The free oral tests will be given from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day at the Palestine Civic Center, 1819 Spring St. No appointment is needed and you do not have to have COVID-19 symptoms to be tested.
According to the Northeast Texas Public Health District, oral saliva testing also will be provided at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 15.
Meanwhile, in Longview, nasal swab testing – which doesn't include antibody testing – is held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekly, Monday through Saturday until further notice.
Those tested must have access to a cell phone in order to receive their test results.
To register in advance go to www.texas.curativeinc.com.
Testing will be done by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
Individuals experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms are advised to call NET Health's COVID-19 Community Call Center at (903) 617-6404 and speak with the Community Health Workers at the Center for Healthy Living, who will provide free phone consultation and refer the individual to an appropriate testing location.
