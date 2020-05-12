According to https://gov.texas.gov, on Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the following:
• A proclamation extending his Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19. Originally issued on March 13 and extended on April 12, the Disaster Declaration provides the state a number of resources to effectively serve Texans as the Lone Star State continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
P-EBT provides a one-time benefit of $285 per child, which can be used in the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits to pay for groceries. P-EBT will be administered through a coordinated effort by the HHSC, the Texas Department of Agriculture, and Texas Education Agency, the site stated.
• Abbott, along with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen sent a letter to congressional leaders asking them to support liability protections for Texas employers.
In the letter, they urged Congress to support the inclusion of legal protections in the next phase of federal coronavirus relief legislation that would protect business owners, healthcare facilities and employees, and first responders from being held liable for COVID-19 exposure claims when they adhere to relevant public health guidelines and make good faith efforts to limit the risk of exposure and infection, the site noted.
