UPDATED AT 5:30 P.M. FRIDAY:
Additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed locally, according to a release late Friday afternoon from the Cherokee County Public Health District.
As of now, there are a total of 52 cases – of these, 16 are active cases, 34 are recovered and two have resulted in death.
Of the active cases, 15 of the 16 are associated with a state facility in Cherokee County, while the other active case is of a county resident, the release noted.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville city officials have reported that Cases No. 51 and 52 are located within city limits, making a total of eight COVID-19 cases reported in Jacksonville. The latest cases are the only two that are currently active, according to a release.
POSTED 9:22 AM FRIDAY, JUNE 5:
Three additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were verified late Thursday by the Cherokee County Health District, bringing the county's total to 50 total cases of the virus.
Currently 14 cases remain active, 34 individuals have recovered and two people have died.
Human coronaviruses are most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, such as coughs and sneezes. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, these symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Everyone has ways that they can contribute to slow the spread of the virus and should remember to:
Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed or gloved hands.
Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
Stay at home as much as possible
Put distance between yourself and other people.
Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus
Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around other people (grocery shopping, pharmacy, etc.)
If you are in a private setting and do not have your cloth face covering, remember to cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
