RUSK – Two days after city officials announced that Rusk City Hall would be closed to the public until further notice, they extended the closures to include all public facilities.
An updated release issued Thursday afternoon noted that initially, sites providing non-essential services would be closed until March 31; however, “Since that time, COVID-19 has continued to spread and the City of Rusk has made the decision to close our facilities to the public indefinitely to protect the citizens we serve, as well as the staff of the City of Rusk.”
Staff will be available by phone and email at city offices, but people will not be allowed inside the building as part of the measures against the virus, the release stated.
All emergency services and regular city services will continue as normal, it added.
Other shuttered facilities include the public library, Rusk Civic Center, Jim Hogg Park, Conley Park, Butler Park and the Lions Club Sports Complex.
“These proactive measures have been taken by the city to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, in conjunction with the state-wide public health disaster issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbot,” said City Manager Jim Dunaway. “The city is going to continue to monitor the situation, and work with our partners during this unprecedented situation.”
City hall employees can be reached by phone at (903) 683-2213, weekdays between 8 a.m and 5 p.m.
“If you need to make a water payment we have the night drop for your convenience or you can pay online at www.rusktx.org, under utility payments. The utility department will temporarily take payments by phone during this Texas Declared State of Emergency,” according to the notice.
“For our online court payments, you can go to www.certifiedpayments.net – you will need Bureau Code #7435389 and your citation number and amount of citation,” it added. “You may also pay by phone, 1-866-549-1010, with Bureau code #7435389 and your citation number and amount of citation.”
