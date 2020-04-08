UPDATE: According to Grace A. Mikhail, Cherokee County Public Health Department emergency preparedness and disease surveillance branch manager, "As of 2:09 p.m., April 8, CCPHD has had seven (7) reported laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19. Three (3) are associated with travel and four (4) have been determined to be community spread."
- - - -
CHEROKEE COUNTY – A seventh case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cherokee County, according to a release issued Tuesday morning by the Cherokee County Public Health Department.
Three of the cases are travel-related, while another three were acquired through community spread and one case remains under investigation, the release stated.
Public health officials reminded residents that human coronaviruses are most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, such as coughs and sneezes. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, with symptoms possibly appearing two to 14 days after exposure. “The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Everyone has ways that they can contribute to slow the spread of the virus,” the release stated.
Residents should remember to:
• Wash hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed or gloved hands.
• Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
• Stay at home as much as possible
• Put distance between yourself and other people.
- This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
- Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus
• Cover mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around other people (grocery shopping, pharmacy, etc.)
• If you are in a private setting and do not have your cloth face covering, remember to cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Texas Health and Human Services has a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People can call the Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week toll-free at (833) 986-1919.
Further information regarding COVID-19 can be found at https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/ and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
