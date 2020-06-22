UPDATED AT 5:28 PM
Fortner release additional numbers late Monday afternoon, noting that cases No. 76-77 also are located within Jacksonville city limits.
- - -
Since Saturday afternoon four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed inside the city limits of Jacksonville.
Those figures were released by Keith Fortner, who serves as the city's Emergency Management Coordinator.
Fortner said in a news release that cases 71, 72, 74 and 75 all reside in Jacksonville.
As of 3 p.m. Monday a total number of cases of COVID-19 in Cherokee County had not been provided by the Cherokee County Public Health Department.
