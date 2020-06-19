UPDATED AT 6 P.M.
Jacksonville city officials have further confirmed that Case No. 68 is within the city's limits, making a total of 13 within the city.
- - -
CHEROKEE COUNTY – Seven additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by county health officials Friday afternoon, bringing the total number in Cherokee County to 70.
According to a release from the Cherokee County Public Health Department, of these cases, 17 are active cases, of which two are associated with a state facility operating in the county – the remaining active cases are of county residents. There are 51 reported recoveries cases and two deaths.
Overall, 17 cases have been associated with the state facility, while 53 have been residents of the county.
Jacksonville city officials have reported that Case No. 67 is located within city limits, making a total of 12 COVID-19 cases locally, of which nine cases have recovered.
Human coronaviruses are most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, such as coughs and sneezes. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, these symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure, according to the release.
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus.
Everyone has ways that they can contribute to slow the spread of the virus and should remember to:
Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed or gloved hands.
Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
Stay at home as much as possible
Put distance between yourself and other people.
Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus
Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around other people (grocery shopping, pharmacy, etc.)
If you are in a private setting and do not have your cloth face covering, remember to cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Texas Health and Human Services has a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People can call the Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week toll-free at (833) 986 - 1919. Further information regarding COVID-19 can be found at https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/ and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.