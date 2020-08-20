CHEROKEE COUNTY – During a 24-hour period, when figures were last released by county health officials, the recently reported numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County rose from 1,307 to 1,325. As of 5 p.m. Thursday evening, when the most recent data was released by the county, there were 195 actives cases with 87 hospitalizations. In comparison, late Wednesday, 200 cases were active and 86 hospitalized. Jacksonville’s confirmed number of cases went from 602 reported Wednesday evening, to 615 reported Thursday evening.
Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 13 deaths as of 3:40 p.m. Thursday, of which two remain confirmed by Cherokee County Public Health.
- - - -
The number of recently reported confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 1,307, according to data released by county health officials Wednesday evening.
Of these, 1,105 are recoveries; 200 are active cases, with 86 hospitalizations. The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 12 deaths, of which two are confirmed by Cherokee County Public Health.
Jacksonville is reporting 602 total confirmed cases, as of Wednesday evening, when the data was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.