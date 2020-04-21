UT Health East Texas: Elective surgeries to resume Wednesday

TYLER — UT Health East Texas will resume elective surgical procedures on Wednesday, according to a media release from the institution.
UT Health East Texas will be following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines as well as state and local government mandates.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order last week that allows hospitals to resume non-urgent surgical procedures, beginning on Wednesday, if they maintain 25-percent of their bed capacity for the care of COVID-19 patients and have an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.
“One of our biggest concerns in the weeks since COVID-19 emerged in East Texas is patients who might be putting off routine medical care or planned surgeries, resulting in more emergent medical issues,” Moody Chisholm, UT Health East Texas President and CEO, said. “We know that the outcome for a patient is far better if we can treat the problem before it becomes an emergency.”
UT Health East Texas will continue to monitor the health of its employes daily.
Only a limited number of visitors will be allowed into its facilities. All visitors must go through COVID-19 screening questions and have a temperature check before entering/re-entering all facilities.
Proper distancing, hand sanitizing, masks and additional cleaning measures will continued to be adhered to throughout the UT Health East Texas system.
