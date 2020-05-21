Victoria's Secret, Bath and Body Works to close stores

Victoria's Secret, along with Bath and Body Works, both owned by L Brands, will be reducing their store counts in the United States and Canada by closing stores.
The women's lingerie and beauty products chain will lose 250 stores, while Bath and Body Works will see 50 of its retail units eliminated.
L Brands announced that for the quarter that ended on May 2, sales were down 37 percent.
Victoria's Secret and Bath and Body Works stores have been closed since mid march due to coronavirus (COVID-19).
