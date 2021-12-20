Virus worries trigger more holiday cancellations, restrictions

BOSTON — The nation's second-largest city called off its New Year's Eve celebration Monday, and its smallest state re-imposed an indoor mask mandate as fears of a potentially devastating winter COVID-19 surge triggered more cancellations and restrictions ahead of the holidays.
Organizers of the New Year's Eve party planned for downtown Los Angeles' Grand Park say there will not be an in-person audience. The event will be livestreamed instead, as it was last year.
In Rhode Island, a mask mandate took effect Monday for indoor spaces that can can hold 250 people or more, such as larger retail stores and churches.
And in Boston their city's new Democratic mayor announced to howls of protests and jeers that anyone entering a restaurant, bar or other indoor business will need show proof of vaccination starting next month.
There is nothing more American than coming together to ensure that we are taking care of each other,” Mayor Michelle Wu said at City Hall as protestors loudly blew whistles and shouted, “Shame on Yu Wu.”
Across the Atlantic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said officials have decided on not imposing further restrictions, at least for now.
The conservative government re-imposed face masks in shops and ordered people to show proof of vaccination at nightclubs and other crowded venues earlier this month. It is also weighing curfews and stricter social distancing requirements.
Johnson's warning threw into stark relief the unpalatable choice government leaders face; wreck holiday plans for millions for the second-straight year, or face a potential tidal wave of cases and disruption.
In the U.S., President Joe Biden is expected to address the nation on the latest variant on Tuesday, less than a year after he suggested that the country would essentially be back to normal by Christmas.
