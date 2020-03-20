Walmart announces plans to hire 150,000 temporary workers

Walmart released plans on Friday to hire 150,000 temporary workers by May 31.
This is in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Walmart is looking to fill spots in its stores, Sam's Clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.
According to a media release, the new jobs will be temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent positions over time.
The application process has been expedited from two weeks to 24 hours to help satisfy the demand for new workers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.