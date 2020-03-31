Walmart puts a new layer of health safeguards in place

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart announced via Twitter on Tuesday morning that it will be implementing measures to help in the fight to limit transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Walmart said, “to better serve our customers and promote a safe and healthy workplace for our associates, we are taking the following actions in our U.S.-based stores, clubs and supply chain locations over the next few weeks.”
Workers in the United States will now be subject to temperature checks. Gloves and masks will also be made available, as supplies permit, for store personnel.
Company officials will continue to monitor social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.