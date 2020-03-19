Walmart reducing hours of operation (again), closing auto care centers

Walmart announced on Wednesday evening that it will be cutting back on its store hours nationwide. This is the second such move in less than a week as the giant retailer makes adjustments to best cope with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Effective Thursday, March 19 the new hours of operation for Walmart stores will be from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
This will help store associates in the stocking process and allow for more time for the stores to be sanitized.
Walmart will also be temporarily closing its Auto Care centers so that those employees may be better utilized in stocking and cleaning functions.
From March 24 through April 28, Walmart's 5,000-plus U.S. stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers 60 and older, which will start one hour before stores open.
In addition to limits on paper products, stores will have limits on milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.
