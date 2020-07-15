Walmart, Sam's Club to require face masks

Beginning on Monday, July 20, Walmart and Sam's Club will require face masks in order to be able to enter the store.
The announcement was made on Wednesday via a news release.
The decision came two days after Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said that a mask mandate was something that the company was strongly considering.
A member of Walmart's upper management team said on Wednesday that the company realizes that there are differing opinions on wearing a face covering, but the company had decided to follow the guidance set forth by the Center for Disease Control, and other health officials, in helping to protect the health and well-being of the communities that it serves.
On Wednesday Best Buy and Starbucks made mask wearing mandatory in all locations in America.
