Week 2 Area Football Previews: Troup-Carlisle to showcase explosive offenses

Crockett Bulldogs (1-0) at Rusk Eagles (1-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium
Head coaches: Crockett-Alton Dixon, Rusk-Thomas Sitton
Last Week-Crockett 48-31 over Marlin. Rusk 35-3 over Fairfield
Next Week-Crockett at Buna. Athens at Rusk
Game Notes-Both teams proved that they can light up the scoreboard last week. Going into the season one of the biggest question marks concerning Crockett was its lack of experience and depth on the lines. The Eagles' lines are just one of several team strengths. Look for Rusk to dominate in the trenches, which will be good news for the Eagle skilled players. The visitors will probably score a few points, but look for the Red and Black to score a lot.
Caddo Mills Foxes (1-0) at Bullard Panthers (1-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Bullard
Head coaches: Kodi Crane, Caddo Mills; Scott Callaway, Bullard
Last Week: Caddo Mills 29, Community 0. Bullard 28, Mabank 22.
Next Week: Canton at Caddo Mills. Bullard at Quinlan Ford
Game Notes: Look for a battle of the quarterbacks in this one. Caden Lemmon of Caddo Mills and Aydan Barrett of Bullard had noteworthy games a week ago. Barrett threw four TD passes against Mabank and the Panthers' running game was strong enough to keep the defense off balanced. The Foxes had 195 yards passing and 195 rushing last week, so Bullard will be challenged defensively. Caddo Mills is the favorite, but Bullard will be sky high coming off of last week's win and the fact it is the Panthers' home opener. Bullard can't be overlooked in this game.
Troup Tigers (1-0) at Carlisle Indians (1-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Arrowhead Stadium in Price
Head coaches: Sam Wells, Troup. Clay Baker, Carlisle
Last Week: Troup 49, White Oak 14. Carlisle31, Harleton 0
Next Week: Buffalo at Troup. Carlisle at Arp
Game Notes: Many people are expecting a close game between the Tigers and the Indians. Arrowhead Stadium, which can be a tough place to play for the visiting teams, should be packed on Friday. The difference could boil down to Troup having more offensive weapons than the Indians. Troup's height advantage in its receiving corp vs. the Carlisle secondary should bode well for the Tigers. No disrespect to the Indians, who have a quality team, but a double digit win by the Tigers would not be surprising.
Alto Yellowjackets (0-1) at Pineland West Sabine Tigers (0-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Pineland
Head coaches: Brock Grigsby, Alto. Danny Bragg, West Sabine
Last Week: Shelbyville 48, Alto 44. Tenaha 50, West Sabine 38
Next Week: San Augustine at Alto; West Sabine at Hemphill
Game Notes: Alto will be playing another foe from District 11-2A-I this week as the Mean Sting hit the road for the first time. The Tiger offense managed to score 38 points against a good Tenaha team last week, so the Alto defense must be on its toes. Defensively, if Alto improves just a bit from Week 1, it should be enough to get Coach Grigby his first win as a head coach.
Brook Hill Guard (0-1) at Life Oak Cliff Lions (0-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Life Stadium in Dallas
Head coaches: Scott Ryle, Brook Hill. Cole Orrick, Life Oak Cliff
Last Week: Grapevine Faith 61, Brook Hill 21. Mildred 34, Life Oak Cliff 30
Next Week: Brook Hill at Grace Community. Grandview at Life Oak Cliff
Game Notes: Two young teams will test each other in this one. The team that improve the most from last week could be the one to come out on top. Look for the Lions to have a high sense of urgency, as district play opens next week for Life Oak Cliff. The Lions scored 22 of their 30 points in the first half last week. At least one state-wide prognosticator has the Guard a double digit favorite this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.