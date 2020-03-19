WELLS – Organizers have announced that an April 4 Wells Community Homecoming has been postponed, with a new event date to be announced at a later time.
“We will be waiting to see when the President (Donald Trump) and his health advisors lift the safety precautions,” according to a notice from the city. “The candidates have worked very hard and we want them to rewarded for their work. Thank you all for your help and understanding of this discussion.”
