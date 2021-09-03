Wells ISD modifies its policies for students exposed to COVID-19

WELLS — In a letter sent to parents of students enrolled in the Wells Independent School District, superintendent Jill Gaston outlined the district's new policies as it pertains to students who have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.
“Due to the new TEA Guidance published yesterday (Thursday) afternoon, Wells ISD is updating the stay-at-home period for students who are exposed to COVID-19 in the home,” Gaston said.
“Wells ISD will require household-based close contact students to stay at home during the below stay-at-home period if they have been in an area with high or rising COVID-19 cases. This applies specifically to students who are close contacts because an individual who lives in the same household is COVID-19 positive.”
The Centers for Disease Control states that a child should stay home for 14 days after the last contact with a person who is COVID-19 positive.
Families should watch for fevers of 100.4 degrees or higher, a cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste and/or smell, or other symptoms of the virus.
Gaston said the district will defer to local health public health agencies as to how long a quarantine should last.
Wells ISD is requiring a negative COVID-19 test result from a student 5-7 days after exposure. A student may return to class after 10 days with a negative test result and no symptoms.
Gaston went on to say that teachers will work closely with the students' families to make sure assignments and activities are sent home in a timely manner and that supports are in place.
Wells ISD students are scheduled to return to class on Tuesday after being out of school for nearly two weeks due to a COVID-19 spike in the community.
