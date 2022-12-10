SAN MARCOS - The Texas High School Coaches Association along with the Texas Army National Guard have announced their 2022 Football All-Academic All-State award winners.
Fifteen student athletes representing Alto High School, Jacksonville High School, Rusk High School and Troup High School qualified for accolades.
To be able to qualify for honors one must have an overall grade point average of at least 92 for all courses taken in grades 9-11, plus any courses completed in grade 12.
