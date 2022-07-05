TYLER — Former Green Bay Packer George Cumby, along with Youth Training Zone, will be offering a football clinic at Bishop T.K. Gorman High School's McCallum Stadium. The clinic will take place on July 16, from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Early registration may be done at https://forms.gle/eJEStGogc9a7Mjnd9. The sign up fee is $20. There is no charge for T.K. Gorman or St. Gregory's students.The camp is open to those between the ages of 6 and 16. All participants are asked to bring their own water or sports hydration drink and wear workout attire, along with cleats or training shoes. The clinic will feature drills and assessments in all facets of football. John Dews of Youth Training Zone will assist Cumby, a native of LaRue who was a three-time All-American at Oklahoma, in instruction.
George Cumby Ministries to stage football clinic in Tyler
- From staff reports
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Brook Hill Football: Jonah McCown named one of top QBs in Class of '24
- City of Jacksonville adopts garage sale ordinance
- Jacksonville school board honors student accomplishments
- Smuggling suspect arrested in Palestine
- Kilgore Rangerettes: Bullard's Emma Nunn picked for 83rd line
- Jacksonville Football: McClendon, Gandy named as Tribe's coordinators
- Missing Jacksonville child has been found
- Local student receive academic honors from Sam Houston State University
- Independence Day events slated in Jacksonville, Rusk
- NobiliTea coming soon to Jacksonville
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.