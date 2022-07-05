George Cumby Ministries to stage football clinic in Tyler

TYLER — Former Green Bay Packer George Cumby, along with Youth Training Zone, will be offering a football clinic at Bishop T.K. Gorman High School's McCallum Stadium. The clinic will take place on July 16, from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Early registration may be done at https://forms.gle/eJEStGogc9a7Mjnd9. The sign up fee is $20. There is no charge for T.K. Gorman or St. Gregory's students.The camp is open to those between the ages of 6 and 16. All participants are asked to bring their own water or sports hydration drink and wear workout attire, along with cleats or training shoes. The clinic will feature drills and assessments in all facets of football. John Dews of Youth Training Zone will assist Cumby, a native of LaRue who was a three-time All-American at Oklahoma, in instruction.

