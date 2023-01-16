Guard move up 3 spots in this week's TABC TAPPS poll

Coming off of a pair of conference wins last week, Brook Hill moved up to No. 7 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches TAPPS Class 4A poll.
The Guard (13-6) checked in at No. 10 last week.
Lubbock Trinity Christian (18-6), Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (17-6) and Austin Brentwood Christian (17-6) are the highest ranked teams in TAPPS Class 4A this week.
Although Bullard recorded a 75-66 victory over then No. 22-ranked Jacksonville on Friday, the Panthers (14-4) remained ranked No. 13 in the Class 4A poll.
There was no change in the top three teams in the poll. Dallas Carter (20-2), Dallas Faith Family (19-2) and Silsbee (15-11) held on to the top spots.
