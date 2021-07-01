Indian standout Devin McCuin receives an offer from TCU

Devin McCuin, who will be a junior at Jacksonville High School in the fall, received an offer from Texas Christian University earlier this week, according to a post on his social media.
McCuin (6', 178-pounds) is a wide receiver/defensive back at Jacksonville and is being recruited as an athlete at the collegiate level.
McCuin was voted as the District 9-5A-II Offensive Newcomer of the Year last season.
He has also been identified by LoneStarPreps.com as one of the top wide receivers in the state in the Class of 2023.
Earlier this year McCuin picked up his first offer from the University of Texas San Antonio (NCAA, Division I).
McCuin's older brother, Deshawn McCuin, is a sophomore safety at TCU.
