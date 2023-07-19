J'ville Soccer Association seeks coaches for fall season

The Jacksonville Soccer Association could use a few more coaches for the upcoming season.
To qualify for coach, one must pass a background check and complete the safety modules.
The benefits, in addition to being able to help develop young soccer players, include a free team jersey, being able to design the team jersey and being able to choose day, time and location of practices.
Coaches also are able top vote at the JSA’s annual meeting to select new officers.
For more information, or to apply, visit jacksonvillesoccerassociation@gmail.com
