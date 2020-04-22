Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.