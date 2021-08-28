The Jacksonville ISD board of trustees will conduct a public hearing regarding the proposed 2021-2022 budget and tax rate at the regularly scheduled meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30.
The board will then vote on both the budget and the proposed tax rate of 1.3184.
Other action items on the agenda include:
• Budget amendment 21-03;
• Consideration of Pattillo Brown & Hill as external auditors for the districts 2020-2021 financial audit;
• The annual Region VII purchasing cooperative interlocal agreement and resolution;
• List of purchasing cooperatives used by JISD; and
• The consent agenda.
The board will also receive informational reports regarding the JMS weight room project and student enrollment.
The JISD board meetings are regularly scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of the month and are held at the JISD Administrative Building, located at 800 College Ave.
