Jacksonville spikers come up short against Lady Hornets

The Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden volleyball team hosted Huntsville on Friday afternoon at the John Alexander Gymnasium and the Lady Hornets were able to hold their position in the district standings by taking a three-set (25-14, 25-17, 25-15) win over the Maidens.
Huntsville (13-24, 4-1) is now a game behind first-place Lufkin and a game ahead of third-place Whitehouse
Tacarra Foremen (2 kills, 2 aces, 1 block, 2 digs), Kristen Gonzalez (1 ace, 4 kills, 9 digs), Chesni Speaker (1 kill, 23 assists, 4 digs) and Kaniah Anderson (5 kills) paced the Jacksonville effort.
Jazmyne White had four kills for the Maidens, Brooke Hornbuckle came up with a spike and three digs.
Other contributors for the Maidens included Emily Ortiz (1 kill, 4 digs), Maegan Holliday (2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs), Kylee Carroll (2 kills, 1 dig) and Claire Gill (3 digs).
