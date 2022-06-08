Several of the recent crop of signees for the Jacksonville College track and field program have a common thread: their last formal competition as prep athletes came last month in Austin at the UIL Track and Field Championships.
Jeremy Dezelle from Big Sandy High School has signed with the Jaguars. He finished in third place (Class 3A) at state in High Jump, where he cleared 6'-6".
Recent Quitman High School graduates Jack Tannebaum and Brandon Jimenez will be running for JC beginning in the fall. The due ran the third and fourth legs, respectively, in the 4X400 relay at state. That team came in fourth place.
Jaylon Harris of Kerans High School will soon be clad in purple and white. Harris was a part of Kerans' 4X100 Meter Relay squad, that came in fifth place in Class 3A in Austin.
The JC track and field program recently sent its first group of student-athletes to the NJCAA Division I Championships.
